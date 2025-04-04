Jonathan Mogbo News: Posts solid line
Mogbo notched 10 points (5-10 FG), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 loss to Portland.
With the Raptors resting Jakob Poeltl every other game, Mogbo's fantasy appeal will continue to hinge on Poeltl's availability -- Poeltl will be back in action Friday against Detroit. Over his last four appearances, Mogbo has averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals.
