Jonathan Mogbo News: Productive from second unit

Mogbo posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over the Nets.

The rookie forward delivered his best scoring effort since Feb. 26 while dishing five or more assists for the first time since Feb. 11. Mogbo has handled a significant role in the rotation since returning from a six-game absence due to a broken nose, averaging 26.0 minutes over the last five contests (two starts) and contributing 7.4 points, 7.8 boards, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals.