Jonathan Mogbo News: Quiet in return

Mogbo notched two points (1-7 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 129-89 loss to the Suns.

Mogbo moved straight back into the starting lineup, returning from a six-game absence as a result of a broken nose. Although his production left a lot to be desired, the fact he played 27 minutes was an encouraging sign for his immediate playing future. The Raptors have already begun with the late-season shenanigans, meaning Mogbo could play meaningful minutes the rest of the way.