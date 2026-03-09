Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.

With Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) on the shelf, it looks like the Raptors are summoning Mogbo from the G League to join them on their road trip as emergency frontcourt depth. Mogbo has averaged 1.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 6.0 minutes per contest through 25 games for Toronto this season.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
