Jonathan Mogbo News: Recalled to NBA
Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.
With Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) on the shelf, it looks like the Raptors are summoning Mogbo from the G League to join them on their road trip as emergency frontcourt depth. Mogbo has averaged 1.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 6.0 minutes per contest through 25 games for Toronto this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
-
General NBA Article
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26159 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13330 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3340 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30344 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26348 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More