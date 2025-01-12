Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Returns to parent club Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

The Raptors recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

Mogbo has fallen out of the rotation of late, and he joined Raptors 905 to get some extra reps in. In two games with the G League squad after having been assigned Jan. 7, the 23-year-old totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block across 60 total minutes. Over his last five outings with the parent club, Mogbo has averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now