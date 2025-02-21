Jonathan Mogbo News: Reverting to bench Friday

Mogbo is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Heat on Friday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors will shake things up Friday by inserting Orlando Robinson into the starting lineup while Mogbo comes off the bench. Mogbo has started in the Raptors' last four games due to the absence of Jakob Poeltl (hip), and over that span, he has averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.