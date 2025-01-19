Jonathan Mogbo News: Sent to G League

Toronto assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Mogbo was part of the rotation in the Raptors' most recent game Friday, logging 16 minutes and finishing with four points (2-3 FG) and one rebound in a 130-112 loss to the Bucks. The Raptors are off until Tuesday, so he'll get some additional reps in with the G League club before potentially rejoining Toronto ahead of its next game against the Magic.