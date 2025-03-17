Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo News: Steps into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mogbo is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo will enter the starting lineup at power forward as the Raptors contend with injuries to Gradey Dick (knee) and RJ Barrett (illness), and with Jakob Poeltl getting the night off. Mogbo hasn't seen any action since March 4 after suffering a broken nose, so the team may elect to operate with caution in his first game back.

