Jonathan Mogbo News: Tallies 19 points in G League

Mogbo registered 19 points (7-9 FG< 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 131-122 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Mogbo finished Thursday's contest as the 905's second-leading scorer behind Frank Kaminsky (26). Mogbo has scored in double digits in five of his last six G League outings. The rookie second-round pick could be called up by the parent club if the Raptors are in need of big man depth.