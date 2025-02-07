Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Will start against Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Mogbo is in Toronto's starting lineup against Oklahoma City on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo will start Friday for the first time since Dec. 23 due to Jakob Poeltl being ruled out with a hip injury and Kelly Olynyk being traded to the Pelicans on Wednesday. In his six starts this season, Mogbo has averaged 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 25.3 minutes per game.

