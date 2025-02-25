Jonathan Mogbo News: Will start vs. Boston

Mogbo will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Mogbo will be in the first unit Tuesday for the Raptors, with Jakob Poeltl (hip) still on the mend. In 10 games as a starter for Toronto this season, the 23-year-old big man is averaging 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 45.2 percent from the floor.