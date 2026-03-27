Jonathan Pierre headshot

Jonathan Pierre Injury: Absent Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Pierre was unavailable in Thursday's 121-107 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to a knee issue.

Pierre has played exclusively off the bench this campaign, averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. While his recovery timeline is unclear, he's at risk of missing multiple matchups. Still, Cameron Matthews should remain the first option to start regardless of the injured player's status.

Jonathan Pierre
 Free Agent
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