Jonathan Pierre Injury: Absent Thursday
Pierre was unavailable in Thursday's 121-107 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to a knee issue.
Pierre has played exclusively off the bench this campaign, averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. While his recovery timeline is unclear, he's at risk of missing multiple matchups. Still, Cameron Matthews should remain the first option to start regardless of the injured player's status.
Jonathan Pierre
Free Agent
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