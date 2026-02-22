Jonathan Pierre News: Returns with season-best outing

Pierre (toe) totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Pierre came down with a toe injury right before the All-Star break, but he was back in the lineup Sunday and matched the team high in boards. In fact, it was his first G League appearance since the end of January, and Pierre's 14 points, seven rebounds, four dimes and 26 minutes all marked a season most.