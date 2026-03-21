Jordan Bell News: Double-doubles off bench Friday

Bell notched 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 121-107 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Bell boosted his team's all-around power as a second-unit player in his G League season debut. The experienced center is back from a lengthy absence after suffering a knee injury during the 2024-25 campaign, and he could now find a few more opportunities to produce while competing with Samson Johnson for a starting role.