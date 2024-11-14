Jordan Bell News: Plays 31 minutes off bench

Bell generated eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block during Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Motor City in the G League.

After pursuing international opportunities over the offseason, Bell returned to the Mad Ants for the 2024-25 campaign. While he logged 31 minutes and had an all-around stat line, he turned the ball over a staggering eight times. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021.