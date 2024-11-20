Jordan Bowden News: Collects three steals

Bowden tallied four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 98-96 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Bowden continues to struggle from beyond the arc and is now 5-for-22 from deep over his last three matchups. However, he managed to record a season high in steals, accounting for three of his club's seven.