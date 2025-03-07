Jordan Bowden News: Drains three triples in G League

Bowden recorded 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 120-117 win over Raptors 905.

Bowden came out firing Thursday with 19 of his 25 points coming in the first half, and he finished the game as the Skyhawks' second-leading scorer behind new teammate Jacob Toppin (27). Bowden has started in four of College Park's last five games, and over that span, he has averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 32.7 minutes per contest.