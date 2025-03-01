Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Bowden

Jordan Bowden News: Drops 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Bowden tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 100-87 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Bowden struggled to get going from beyond the arc but still managed to lead the Skyhawks in scoring. He also turned in a strong showing on the glass, snagging a team-high eight boards. Bowden is averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals through 22 regular-season games.

Jordan Bowden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
