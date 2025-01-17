Jordan Bowden News: Drops 31 points vs. Maine

Bowden finished with 31 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-122 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Bowden posted an impressive scoring performance, leading his team in points and made threes. This was an uncharacteristic night for the Tennessee product, who had been held to eight points in his previous three appearances combined heading into Thursday's clash.