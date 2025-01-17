Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Bowden headshot

Jordan Bowden News: Drops 31 points vs. Maine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Bowden finished with 31 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 123-122 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Bowden posted an impressive scoring performance, leading his team in points and made threes. This was an uncharacteristic night for the Tennessee product, who had been held to eight points in his previous three appearances combined heading into Thursday's clash.

Jordan Bowden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now