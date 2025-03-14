Jordan Bowden News: Leads bench in G League loss

Bowden chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-122 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bowden led the second unit in scoring Thursday, marking his ninth outing with at least 20 points. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.5 minutes per game in 43 G League games.