Jordan Bowden News: Posts 26 points Thursday

Bowden contributed 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bowden led the visitors in scoring while being busy as part of a seven-man squad in this game. He has made two consecutive starts, averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest over that period. Despite his recent productivity, Bowden is his team's seventh-ranked scorer in the regular season.