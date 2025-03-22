Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Bowden headshot

Jordan Bowden News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Bowden logged 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal across 44 minutes Friday during College Park's 130-125 loss to Westchester.

Bowden finished second on the team in points scored during Friday's loss behind Jarkel Joiner's 38. Bowden has continued to produce for the Skyhawks as of recent as he's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last seven games played.

Jordan Bowden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now