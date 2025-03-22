Jordan Bowden News: Productive in loss

Bowden logged 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal across 44 minutes Friday during College Park's 130-125 loss to Westchester.

Bowden finished second on the team in points scored during Friday's loss behind Jarkel Joiner's 38. Bowden has continued to produce for the Skyhawks as of recent as he's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last seven games played.