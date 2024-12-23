Jordan Bowden News: Shines off bench as top scorer

Bowden concluded with 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 25 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 win over Osceola in the G League Winter Showcase.

Bowden shined off the Skyhawks bench Sunday to wrap up the G League Winter Showcase, leading all players in scoring and threes while swiping a team-best pair of steals in a winning effort. So far this season, Bowden has averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 16 outings.