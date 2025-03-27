Jordan Bowden News: Sinks five triples in G League loss

Bowden registered 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 114-101 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bowden finished Wednesday's G League game as the second-leading scorer behind teammate Kevon Harris (24). Bowden has connected on five threes in three straight games and has connected on 42.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over that span.