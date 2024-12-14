Jordan Bowden News: Struggles from deep in loss

Bowden registered 22 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-109 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Despite struggling from deep, Bowden scored at least 20 points for the second time in three games. Across 14 G League appearances, he's averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep.