Jordan Bowden News: Team-high 23 points in G League

Bowden tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Bowden caught fire from deep en route to season-high marks in made three-pointers and points. It was his second outing with at least 20 points this season, and despite the breakout, Bowden is still shooting just 32.1 percent from deep this season.