Jordan Bowden News: Team-high 23 points in G League
Bowden tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Bowden caught fire from deep en route to season-high marks in made three-pointers and points. It was his second outing with at least 20 points this season, and despite the breakout, Bowden is still shooting just 32.1 percent from deep this season.
Jordan Bowden
Free Agent
