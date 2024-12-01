Jordan Clarkson Injury: Absence streak continues Sunday

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Clarkson will miss his fourth consecutive matchup due to left plantar fasciitis. The veteran guard doesn't have a clear timetable for a return, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Thunder. With Clarkson sidelined, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier will likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench.