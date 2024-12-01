Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Absence streak continues Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 12:03pm

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Clarkson will miss his fourth consecutive matchup due to left plantar fasciitis. The veteran guard doesn't have a clear timetable for a return, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Thunder. With Clarkson sidelined, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier will likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now