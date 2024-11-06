Jordan Clarkson Injury: Ascends to full practice

Clarkson (heel) logged a full practice Wednesday, but an official injury designation remains to be determined in advance of Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson appears to be ahead of schedule after initially being set for a re-evaluation a week from Nov. 1st as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. A return to action Thursday versus Milwaukee or Saturday versus San Antonio appears to be on the table.