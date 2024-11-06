Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Ascends to full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 1:46pm

Clarkson (heel) logged a full practice Wednesday, but an official injury designation remains to be determined in advance of Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson appears to be ahead of schedule after initially being set for a re-evaluation a week from Nov. 1st as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. A return to action Thursday versus Milwaukee or Saturday versus San Antonio appears to be on the table.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
