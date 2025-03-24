Jordan Clarkson Injury: Back on injury report

Clarkson (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Clarkson did not play in Friday's loss against the Celtics due to a lingering left foot injury, but he was able to return for Saturday's defeat to the Cavaliers, during which he logged 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes. Clarkson's absence would likely lead to more minutes off the bench for Svi Mykhailiuk and Johnny Juzang.