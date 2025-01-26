Jordan Clarkson Injury: Chance to return Monday

Clarkson (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson was diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot Jan. 6, which has prevented him from playing in Utah's last 10 games. He appears to be progressing well enough in his recovery to be given the questionable tag for Monday's contest. Clarkson has played in 22 games (three starts) and is averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 25.5 minutes per game.