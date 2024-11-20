Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Dealing with plantar fasciitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Clarkson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left plantar fasciitis.

Clarkson missed two games to start November due to the injury but has appeared in seven straight games since then, averaging 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game. If Clarkson is sidelined again, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang would be candidates for increased roles.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now