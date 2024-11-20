Jordan Clarkson Injury: Dealing with plantar fasciitis

Clarkson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left plantar fasciitis.

Clarkson missed two games to start November due to the injury but has appeared in seven straight games since then, averaging 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game. If Clarkson is sidelined again, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang would be candidates for increased roles.