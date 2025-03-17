Jordan Clarkson Injury: Iffy for Monday
Clarkson (foot/illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Clarkson was sidelined for the first half of Utah's back-to-back set but may return to action Monday. After missing 10 of 12 games due to a foot injury, Clarkson returned to action in Memphis on March 12 and made two straight appearances, totaling 31 points, six boards, five assists and four steals in 47 minutes.
