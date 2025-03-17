Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 12:13pm

Clarkson (foot/illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Clarkson was sidelined for the first half of Utah's back-to-back set but may return to action Monday. After missing 10 of 12 games due to a foot injury, Clarkson returned to action in Memphis on March 12 and made two straight appearances, totaling 31 points, six boards, five assists and four steals in 47 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
