Jordan Clarkson Injury: Iffy Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:44am

Clarkson is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to left foot plantar fasciitis management.

Clarkson was a late addition to the injury report due to lingering left foot plantar fasciitis. The combo guard has appeared in two of the club's last five outings due to the foot injury, and if he's sidelined against the Timberwolves, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier are candidates for a bump in minutes.

