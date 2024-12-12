Jordan Clarkson Injury: Listed as questionable for Friday
Clarkson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Clarkson has been sidelined since Nov. 23 with left plantar fasciitis, and the injury has caused him to miss the Jazz's last seven games, and eight of the previous nine. If he's unable to return to the hardwood, expect Johnny Juzang to continue experiencing an uptick in minutes off the bench.
