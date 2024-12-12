Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Listed as questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 11:16pm

Clarkson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Clarkson has been sidelined since Nov. 23 with left plantar fasciitis, and the injury has caused him to miss the Jazz's last seven games, and eight of the previous nine. If he's unable to return to the hardwood, expect Johnny Juzang to continue experiencing an uptick in minutes off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
