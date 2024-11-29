Jordan Clarkson Injury: Missing third straight game
Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a foot injury, and while his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Lakers, the veteran guard doesn't have a timetable for his return. Johnny Juzang, Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier will continue to see increased playing time off the bench due to Clarkson's injury.
