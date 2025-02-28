Jordan Clarkson Injury: Not playing Friday

Clarkson (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Clarkson was listed as questionable due to left foot plantar fasciitis management, and the Jazz are taking the safe route with him and giving him the night off. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pelicans. With Clarkson out, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier are candidates for a bump in minutes.