Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Clarkson (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Clarkson was listed as questionable due to left foot plantar fasciitis management, and the Jazz are taking the safe route with him and giving him the night off. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pelicans. With Clarkson out, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now