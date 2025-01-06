Jordan Clarkson Injury: Out at least two weeks
Clarkson underwent an MRI on his left foot Monday which confirmed a torn plantar fascia, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Clarkson played just three minutes against the Heat on Saturday before leaving due to a left foot injury, and the MRI on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury. Johnny Juzang, Isaiah Collier, Patty Mills and Brice Sensabaugh all have an opportunity to establish a larger role for themselves over the next two weeks while Clarkson is sidelined.
