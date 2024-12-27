Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 4:24pm

Clarkson (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Clarkson was sidelined for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left foot plantar fasciitis, which is an injury that caused him to miss seven games earlier in the regular season. It's not clear whether him missing Thursday's game was to manage the injury or if it was due to aggravation.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
