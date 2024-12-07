Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 5:25pm

Clarkson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will miss a seventh consecutive game due to a nagging injury, as he's dealing with left plantar fasciitis. Johnny Juzang has been experiencing an uptick in minutes with Clarkson out, and that should be the case again Sunday. Clarkson's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Friday, Dec. 13.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
