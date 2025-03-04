Jordan Clarkson Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will miss a fourth straight game for the Jazz as he deals with a left foot issue. Utah will be shorthanded for Wednesday's game in Washington, with several players ruled out. The struggling franchise will likely have to turn to Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George to shoulder the load in the backcourt.