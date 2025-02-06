Jordan Clarkson Injury: Ruled out Friday

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against Phoenix.

Clarkson is likely sitting out Friday because the Jazz have a back-to-back through Saturday, and the team is slowly easing him back in his return from a 10-game absence due to his foot injury. With Collin Sexton (ankle) also out, expect Johnny Juzang to see a larger role until either Sexton or Clarkson return.