Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:52pm

Clarkson (foot) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Clarkson is dealing with left plantar fasciitis and was downgraded to doubtful earlier Thursday, and the veteran has been ruled out altogether. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Knicks. Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier are candidates to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarkson ruled out.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
