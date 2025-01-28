Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Clarkson (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After Clarkson played 22 minutes in Monday's loss to Milwaukee in his return from a 10-game absence, the Jazz will hold the veteran guard out of action Tuesday as injury management for his left foot. The Jazz should lean on Collin Sexton and Keyonte George for the bulk of the backcourt minutes against Golden State, and Isaiah Collier should continue to play a more pronounced role.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now