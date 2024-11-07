Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 9:57am

Clarkson (heel) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson has been upgraded from questionable to probable Thursday after missing Utah's last two contests with left heel plantar fasciitis. However, if Clarkson is further upgraded to available, it is unclear if he will replace Collin Sexton in the starting lineup.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
