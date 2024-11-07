Jordan Clarkson Injury: Upgraded to probable
Clarkson (heel) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson has been upgraded from questionable to probable Thursday after missing Utah's last two contests with left heel plantar fasciitis. However, if Clarkson is further upgraded to available, it is unclear if he will replace Collin Sexton in the starting lineup.
