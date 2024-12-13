Jordan Clarkson Injury: Upgraded to probable Friday

Clarkson (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Clarkson will likely give it a go Friday after being upgraded from questionable to probable due to left foot plantar fasciitis. The veteran guard has missed seven consecutive outings, though the probable tag suggests he is preparing for a return to game action. In his last five appearances, Clarkson has averaged 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest.