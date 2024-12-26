Jordan Clarkson Injury: Won't play against Portland

Clarkson is out for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a left foot plantar fasciitis.

Clarkson missed seven straight games earlier this season due to left foot plantar fasciitis and appears to have aggravated the injury. Johnny Juzang, Brice Sensabaugh, Isaiah Collier and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Clarkson's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.