Jordan Clarkson Injury: Won't play vs. Toronto

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Clarkson will miss a fifth straight game for the Jazz as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Utah will again be very shorthanded, with fellow stars John Collins (back) and Lauri Markkanen (back) also sitting out for this matchup in Toronto. Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George (illness), if cleared, will be candidates to shoulder the load in the backcourt.