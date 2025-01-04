Jordan Clarkson Injury: Won't return Saturday

Clarkson won't return to Saturday's game against Miami due to left plantar fasciitis, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. He finished with two points and one assist in three minutes.

Clarkson logged just a few minutes before leaving the game for good. Saturday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and this news doesn't bode well for Clarkson's status Sunday against Orlando. Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier could see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.