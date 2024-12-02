Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Clarkson headshot

Jordan Clarkson Injury: Won't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:12pm

Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson is set to miss his fifth straight game due to left foot plantar fasciitis, and his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Trail Blazers. Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier will continue to see increased minutes off the bench due to Clarkson's injury.

Jordan Clarkson
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now