Jordan Clarkson News: Catches fire off bench
Clarkson generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes of Wednesday's game against Utah.
Clarkson fell one point short of tying for the team lead, pouring in a season-high 27 points. The veteran guard has moved in and out of the rotation recently, and hadn't played more than 10 minutes in a game since Feb. 10. Clarkson's five rebounds also tied a season high. While Wednesday's performance could earn Clarkson some more opportunities going forward, he likely won't see mid-20s minutes when Josh Hart (knee) is back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Clarkson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th72 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Christmas Day 2025: Six Matchups Packed with Star Power & Playoff Stakes77 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2378 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 1685 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings NBA Cup Showdown Strategy for Tuesday, December 1685 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Clarkson See More