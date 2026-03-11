Jordan Clarkson News: Catches fire off bench

Clarkson generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes of Wednesday's game against Utah.

Clarkson fell one point short of tying for the team lead, pouring in a season-high 27 points. The veteran guard has moved in and out of the rotation recently, and hadn't played more than 10 minutes in a game since Feb. 10. Clarkson's five rebounds also tied a season high. While Wednesday's performance could earn Clarkson some more opportunities going forward, he likely won't see mid-20s minutes when Josh Hart (knee) is back.